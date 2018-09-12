BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL Ready To Collaborate With JUDAS PRIEST Singer ROB HALFORD - "I'm Just Waiting For His Call"; Little Punk People Video Interview

Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People attended the listening party at Vandal in NYC for Behemoth's new album, I Loved You at Your Darkest, and had a conversation with frontman Adam "Nergal" Darskil during the event in which he also spoke to his fans and took pictures with everyone.

In this interview, Nergal discusses his willingness to collaborate with Judas Priest singer Rob Halford at any given moment that Rob is ready: "I'm just waiting for his call. I mean, if he says 'hey I'm ready', if we're touring with Slayer again or Metallica, I have to drop that tour and to just fucking run to Phoenix or wherever Rob is living and fucking work my ass off to bring the best song I can afford so he can sing there. And I'm trying to sound funny but the truth is that we would love to do some music and we'd love for Rob Halford to do some vocals over it. That'd be... that'd be beyond cool."

When asked if Nergal has ever met Rob, he said yes and mentioned that he is "one of the most humble human beings ya know, you'll meet, ever... is him. And, like, considering his status, who he is, what he did to the genre, to heavy metal... it only makes you even a bigger fan of that person."

Elliott also spoke to Nergal about the subject of Catholic Priests who molest children and Nergal suggested that they should be "snipped" by making the "cutting" hand gesture and stated the following: "Honestly to me, the Catholic Church is the source of a lot of pathology that's corrupting the Earth. I'm not saying that all of the people that are there are bad, not at all."

And when asked whether he sees similarities between the government in Poland and the US government: "I mean, I'm not really, very great when it comes to politics. I'm not really into that, ya know. But I hope I'm a good observer and what I see, the parallel that I see is that they're both equally nuts."

Nergal also talks time travel and taking his band back to 1980 and much more in this interview which you can see below: