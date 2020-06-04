BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL Talks Songwriting For New Album - "I Don't Want To Deliver A 50 Or 60 Minute Long Record; I Don't Want An Overkill Of Music" (Video)

Knotfest has posted a new interview with Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski, who discussed the band's new EP, A Forest, The Cure, developments on new Behemoth music, bands who need to edit their albums, and much more.

Nergal: "The next Behemoth album - for some reason, my mindset and the way I see that in my vision here - shouldn't be longer than 40 minutes. I just don't want it. And I feel it. I don't want to go that direction. I don't want to deliver a 50 or 60 minute long record. I don't want an overkill of music and people being confused."

Behemoth recently live-streamed their Live At Maida Vale 2018 documentary. You can now watch below:

Behemoth have released their new EP, A Forest. Get yours at this location.

Tracklisting:

"A Forest" (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)

"A Forest" (live from Merry Christless in Warsaw Poland in December 2018) (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)

"Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha"

"Evoe"

Artax Film has launched the first video teaser for Adam The Apostate, the upcoming documentary on Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski, tentatively due this fall. Watch the clip below.

A brief description of the documentary: "Rising from his humble beginnings in Cold-war Poland to global fame with his band Behemoth, striving for musical excellence throughout the ignominies of life-threatening illness and dubious legal battles, it is safe to say Adam "Nergal" Darski has many faces, the sum of which defies categorization."