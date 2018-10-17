BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL Talks Writing New Album - "I Composed All The Material Playing An Unplugged Gretsch Guitar; It's Everything But A Metal Guitar"

Ultimate Guitar recently caught up with Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski to dicuss the making of the band's new album, I Loved You At Your Darkest. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

UG: You wanted to incorporate elements you’d gotten working with Me and That Man?

Nergal: "I did that and it kind of helped me out to go back to Behemoth because I had this extra experience and I was just more open. I would even open up my vocal abilities. When it came to tracking the vocals, I had already a few other aces in my sleeve. It’s still very Behemoth and very extreme but it’s also something more adventurous."

UG: When you were trying to bring more rock in the music, did you actually try and dial in different kinds of guitar tones to sort of emphasize this style?

Nergal: "Yes, absolutely. The first thing you should know is I composed all the material just playing an unplugged Gretsch guitar, which is a non-metal guitar. It’s a blues-rock whatever but it’s everything but a metal guitar so it doesn’t determine the way and what I play. OK? Because you cannot really do any shredding or fast picking on a Gretsch because it’s gonna sound shitty."

UG: Because there wasn’t that typical huge distortion on most metal guitars, you played different things?

Nergal: "Everything that was coming up was more spacious and there was more breath in the music and the riffs and the song structure."

Behemoth have unleashed their new album, I Loved You At Your Darkest, via Metal Blade Records (North America) / Nuclear Blast (Europe). In the new video below, Nergal performs a playthrough for the single "Bartzabel":

In another new video, Nergal unboxes his own LTD Signature Series guitar, the Nergal-6, and talks about some of the thoughts that went into its design. The Nergal-6 is available worldwide at authorized ESP dealers.