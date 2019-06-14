BEHEMOTH - Limerick Councillor Attacks Band Over Satanic Behaviour; Calls For Performance Ban

TodayFM is reporting that a Councillor in Limerick, Ireland has spoken out against the Polish metal band Behemoth because of their Satanic behaviour.

Fianna Fáil Councillor and former Mayor of Limerick Kevin Sheehan is objecting to the band playing at King John's Castle next week and wants to have them banned.

Speaking on The Last Word, he said: "Satanism is associated with evil. "I'm a Christian and I am totally against anything to do with Satanism and with evil thoughts, music and practices."

Listen to the interview at TodayFM.

