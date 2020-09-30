BEHEMOTH, METALLICA, ANTHRAX, TESTAMENT, LAMB OF GOD, GEORGE LYNCH, And More - ESP Guitars: Signature Series Spotlight Videos Posted

ESP Guitars has uploaded a series of Signature Series Spotlight videos, featuring George Lynch, Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett, Max Cavalera (Cavalera Conspiracy, Soulfly), Unearth's Buz McGrath, Lamb Of God's Will Adler, Anthrax's Frank Bello, Testament's Alex Skolnick, and Behmoth's Nergal and Orion. Watch the clips below: