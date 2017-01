In the new video below from Sick Drummer, Behemoth and drummer Inferno perform the track “Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel”, the title track of the band’s seventh EP, released in December 2013 via Behemoth’s record label, New Aeon Musick.

Behemoth’s next live date is scheduled for April 1st at The Corn Exchange in Edinburgh, Scotland. Find the band’s live itinerary here.