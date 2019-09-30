BEHEMOTH's Webstore Transforms - "We Never Stagnate, We Always Move On And Evolve, All For You," Says NERGAL (Video)

"Our Behemoth webstore, which you are most probably already familiar with, will soon have its 10th anniversary," starts a new message from Behemoth. "Throughout these years they have managed to establish a position of a webstore with quite an unique attitude of putting an extreme attention to the highest quality of their products, working with small companies and independent artists to deliver only premium stuff to you, the Legions.

"It’s quite hard to believe but throughout these years this company was a garage one, and last year and ILYAYD premiere showed clearly this is no longer enough.

"We are very pleased to show you this video which puts some new light on our webstore… Make sure you’ll check it out until the very end!"

Behemoth will release a new EP on the occasion of their Ecclesia Diabolica Baltica tour. The band plans to release a strictly limited record, which will be only available for sale at the concerts during the trek.

Behemoth's new EP, titled O Pentagram Ignis, will be released this autumn. The 10" vinyl will be released in two strictly limited editions: clear (333 copies) and white (333 copies). Each copy will be signed by Behemoth.

O Pentagram Ignis EP tracklisting:

Side A:

"O Pentagram Ignis"

"Sabbath Mater" (Live)

Side B:

"Wolves ov Siberia" (Live)

"Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica" (Live)

Nergal speaks about the upcoming concerts and the limited release: “The cclesia Diabolica Baltica tour will not only bring the most innovative concert production and a surprising setlist but will also offer new special merchandise made especially for this tour. A lot of things will be premiered and the most important one being the beautiful 10" EP O Pentagram Ignis, which will be strictly limited, available ONLY during the concerts taking place in September and October! All copies will be signed by the band! Don't miss out on this!”

Find Behemoth's tour itinerary here.

Slipknot recently announced their Europe / UK Tour 2020, with special guests Behemoth. The trek launches on January 14 in Dublin, Ireland and concludes on February 24 in Helsinki, Finland.

General tickets and VIP here.

Tour dates:

January

14 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

16 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom

17 - Utilita Arena - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

18 - The SSE Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

20 - FlyDSA Arena - Sheffield, United Kingdom

21 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - Nottingham, United Kingdom

22 - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - Cardiff, United Kingdom

24 - Birmingham Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

25 - The O2 - London, United Kingdom

28 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands

29 - Festhalle Messe Frankfurt GmbH - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

30 - Accorhotels Arena - Paris, France

February

1 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

2 - Halle Tony Garnier - Lyon, France

4 - Budapest Sportarena - Budapest, Hungary

6 - Atlas Arena - Łódź, Poland

8 - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle - Stuttgart, Germany

9 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany

11 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy

12 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland

14 - Stadthalle - Aschaffenburg, Germany

16 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany

17 - Mercedez-Benz Arena - Berlin, Germany

18 - Westfalenhalle 1 - Dortmund, Germany

20 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark

21 - Ericsson Globe - Stockholm, Sweden

22 - Telenor Arena - Oslo, Norway

24 - Hartwall Arena - Helsinki, Finland