BEHEMOTH To Release I Loved You At Your Darkest Album In October; "God = Dog" Music Video Streaming

"It doesn't get more blasphemous than this," declares Behemoth mastermind Nergal, about the band's upcoming album, I Loved You At Your Darkest - due out October 5th via Metal Blade Records (North America) / Nuclear Blast (Europe). While it certainly seems an unlikely title for a black metal band, its origin might surprise fans even more than the words themselves.

"It's a verse from the Bible," Nergal reveals. "It's actually a quote from Jesus Christ himself. For Behemoth to use it as the basis of our record, it's sacrilege to the extreme."

A crushing salvo of black metal majesty replete with hellish riffs, thundering drum cannonades and soaring liturgical choirs reminiscent of classic horror cinema, I Loved You At Your Darkest is the group's most dynamic record yet: extreme and radical on one hand, but also more rock-oriented than any other Behemoth release.

Produced by the band themselves, with drum co-production by Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, In Flames), mixing by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Children Of Bodom) mastering by Tom Baker (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson), and a 17-piece Polish orchestra arranged by Jan Stoklosa, I Loved You At Your Darkest can be pre-ordered here.

A video for the first single, "God = Dog" (directed by Grupa 13), can be found below.

The following formats are available in North America, along with an exclusive t-shirt:

- jewelcase CD

- digibook CD (hardcover digibook, 40 page booklet)

- baltic amber vinyl (limited to 600 copies)

- opaque white w/ gold splatter vinyl (Metal Blade Records exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- black / gold split vinyl (Metal Blade Records exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- clear w/ smoky black swirl (Nuclear Blast US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- clear w/ grey inside (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- "God = Dog" 7" picture disc (Metal Blade Records exclusive - limited to 666 copies)

I Loved You At Your Darkest tracklisting:

"Solve"

"Wolves ov Siberia"

"God = Dog"

"Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica"

"Bartzabel"

"If Crucifixion Was Not Enough..."

"Angelvs XIII"

"Sabbath Mater"

"Havohej Pantocrator"

"Rom 5:8"

"We Are the Next 1000 Years"

"Coagvla"

"God = Dog" video:

This October/November, Behemoth will hit the road across North America to headline the Ecclesia Diabolica America 2018 e.v. tour, featuring special guests At The Gates and Wolves In The Throne Room. This must-see show will also make its way to Europe in January/February 2019, to follow-up the band's festival appearances this month.

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

Behemoth lineup:

Nergal - vocals & guitars

Orion - bass & vocals

Inferno - drums & percussion

(Photo - Grzegorz Gołębiowski)