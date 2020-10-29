BELOVED GHOULS Feat. GARY HOLT, DAVE LOMBARDO And DERRICK GREEN Streaming New Song "Terrorized"

Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits) and Derrick Green (Sepultura) join forces as Beloved Ghouls to deliver the crushing new song, "Terrorized". Loudwire premiered the Ross Robinson-produced track, which can be heard below.

The proceeds from the song, released through I Am Recordings in partnership with SideOneDummy Records, will benefit Save Our Stages, which aims to offer relief to independent music venues as they weather the current shutdown of the touring industry amid the coronavirus pandemic. To donate, head here.

"Beloved Ghouls are all lifers who live to give back to the music that gave us all so much," commented Ross Robinson. "Hopefully this track resonates for you like it did for each of us while making it. Just laughing and being fully stoked while swimming in our thrash metal roots... we are all excited to donate to Save Our Stages, it’s such an important cause. We must work to keep our music venues alive."

Singer Green added, "It brought me an over whelming amount of joy to collaborate with friends and colleagues who I have great admiration for to create such a kick ass song. Truly a remarkable experience that I’m thankful to be a part of."