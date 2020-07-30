BELPHEGOR Announce Death Magick Over Europe Tour For November 2020; INCANTATION Confirmed As Support
Death metal veterans Belphegor have announced their Death Magick Over Europe tour for November. Special guests on this tour will be death-monsters Incantation and black metal outfit Horna. The Totenrituals will kick off on November 4th in Oslo, Norway, at Park Teatret and conclude in Graz, Austria at Explosiv Club on November 29th.
Vocalist / founder Helmuth comments: "After many unfortunate cancellations, Serpenth and I can't wait to go out on tour again and will announce our new live line-up within the next few days. We are still on fire and waiting; the true essence of Belphegor is found while on stage."
The band is still working on the new album, which is to be released early 2021. More on this soon.
Tour dates:
November
4 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret
7 - Aalborg, Denmark - Aalborg Metal Fest
9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
12 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube
13 - Strenice, Czech Republic - Culture House
14 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Empty Hell Fest
15 - Olomouc, Czech Republic - S-Klub
17 - Zwickau, Germany - Club Seilerstrasse
18 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory
20 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
21 - Wavre, Belgium - Mass Deathruction Fest
22 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
24 - Apeldoorn, Netherlands - Gigant
25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete
26 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall Of Fame
27 - Aalen, Germany - Rock It
28 - Milan, Italy - Black Winter Fest
29 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
In September 2017, Belphegor released their eleventh studio album Totenritual.