BELPHEGOR Announce Death Magick Over Europe Tour For November 2020; INCANTATION Confirmed As Support

Death metal veterans Belphegor have announced their Death Magick Over Europe tour for November. Special guests on this tour will be death-monsters Incantation and black metal outfit Horna. The Totenrituals will kick off on November 4th in Oslo, Norway, at Park Teatret and conclude in Graz, Austria at Explosiv Club on November 29th.

Vocalist / founder Helmuth comments: "After many unfortunate cancellations, Serpenth and I can't wait to go out on tour again and will announce our new live line-up within the next few days. We are still on fire and waiting; the true essence of Belphegor is found while on stage."

The band is still working on the new album, which is to be released early 2021. More on this soon.

Tour dates:

November

4 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

7 - Aalborg, Denmark - Aalborg Metal Fest

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

12 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

13 - Strenice, Czech Republic - Culture House

14 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Empty Hell Fest

15 - Olomouc, Czech Republic - S-Klub

17 - Zwickau, Germany - Club Seilerstrasse

18 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory

20 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

21 - Wavre, Belgium - Mass Deathruction Fest

22 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

24 - Apeldoorn, Netherlands - Gigant

25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete

26 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall Of Fame

27 - Aalen, Germany - Rock It

28 - Milan, Italy - Black Winter Fest

29 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

In September 2017, Belphegor released their eleventh studio album Totenritual.