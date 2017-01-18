BELPHEGOR Drummer BLOODHAMMER - Foot View Demo Video Streaming
January 18, 2017, an hour ago
In the new video below from Sick Drummer Magazine, Belphegor drummer Simon 'Bloodhammer' Schilling demonstrates the Swivel technique from 210 BPM up to 280 BPM, using the Axis George Kollias signature pedals.
Upcoming Belphegor live dates include:
January
21 - Tel Aviv, Israel - HaEzor Club
28 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Eightball Club
29 - Athens, Greece - Kyttaro Live
February
17 - City Mexico D.F., Mexico - Circo Volador
18 - Guatemala City, Guatemala - Salon Agayc
19 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Buhos
21 - Bogota, Columbia - Auditorio Lumiere
23 - Lima, Peru - C. C. Festiva
24 - Cochabamba, Bolivia - Ex-Carnivale
26 - Santiago, Chile - Club Rock & Guitarras
27 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - The Roxy Live
28 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Manifesto Bar
March
3 - Campo Do Meio/ MG, Brazil - Clube Aprigio
4 - Recife, Brazil - Venue TBA
5 - Fortaleza, Brazil - Teatro Da Boca Rica
19-25 - Bohinjska Bistrica, Slovakia - Winter Days Of Metal
June
16 - Clisson, France Hellfest