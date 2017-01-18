BELPHEGOR Drummer BLOODHAMMER - Foot View Demo Video Streaming

In the new video below from Sick Drummer Magazine, Belphegor drummer Simon 'Bloodhammer' Schilling demonstrates the Swivel technique from 210 BPM up to 280 BPM, using the Axis George Kollias signature pedals.

Upcoming Belphegor live dates include:

January

21 - Tel Aviv, Israel - HaEzor Club

28 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Eightball Club

29 - Athens, Greece - Kyttaro Live

February

17 - City Mexico D.F., Mexico - Circo Volador

18 - Guatemala City, Guatemala - Salon Agayc

19 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Buhos

21 - Bogota, Columbia - Auditorio Lumiere

23 - Lima, Peru - C. C. Festiva

24 - Cochabamba, Bolivia - Ex-Carnivale

26 - Santiago, Chile - Club Rock & Guitarras

27 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - The Roxy Live

28 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Manifesto Bar

March

3 - Campo Do Meio/ MG, Brazil - Clube Aprigio

4 - Recife, Brazil - Venue TBA

5 - Fortaleza, Brazil - Teatro Da Boca Rica

19-25 - Bohinjska Bistrica, Slovakia - Winter Days Of Metal

June

16 - Clisson, France Hellfest