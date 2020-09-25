BELPHEGOR Release 2020's Re-Recorded Version Of "Necrodaemon Terrorsathan"; Music Video

Belphegor will re-release their 2000 album, Necrodaemon Terrorsathan, on November 6 (Nuclear Blast). Twenty years after its first appearance the third studio album of the European black death metal force comes to new life as remastered version - available as CD and LP.

Today, the band shares the first taste of that sinister resurrection with a stunning music video for their re-recorded version of the title track, "Necrodaemon Terrorsathan" [available as digital single only]. Check out the video below.

Helmuth states: "During these uncertain global times, we continue to glorify the Pan-demonic Totentanz with the re-recorded title track, 'Necrodaemon Terrorsathan'. It’s a manifestation of diabolical death metal in its purest form. 20 years after the original release, it's an offering to the horde that supports Belphegor, making it possible for us to still be here, on fire, and stronger than ever before. We hail you!"

Pre-order Necrodaemon Terrorsathan here here. Pre-save the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Necrodaemon Terrorsathan"

"Vomit Upon The Cross"

"Diabolical Possession"

"Lust Perishes In A Thirst For Blood"

"S.B.S.R."

"Sadism Unbound"

"Tanzwut - Totengesänge"

"Cremation Of Holiness"

"Necrodaemon Terrorsathan Pt.II / Outro: Analjesus"

Belphegor recently announced their Death Magick Over Europe tour for November. Special guests on this tour will be death-monsters Incantation and black metal outfit Horna. The Totenrituals will kick off on November 4 in Oslo, Norway, at Park Teatret and conclude in Graz, Austria at Explosiv Club on November 29.

Helmuth comments: "After many unfortunate cancellations, Serpenth and I can't wait to go out on tour again and will announce our new live line-up within the next few days. We are still on fire and waiting; the true essence of Belphegor is found while on stage."

Tour dates:

November

4 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

7 - Aalborg, Denmark - Aalborg Metal Fest

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

12 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

13 - Strenice, Czech Republic - Culture House

14 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Empty Hell Fest

15 - Olomouc, Czech Republic - S-Klub

17 - Zwickau, Germany - Club Seilerstrasse

18 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory

20 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

21 - Wavre, Belgium - Mass Deathruction Fest

22 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

24 - Apeldoorn, Netherlands - Gigant

25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete

26 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall Of Fame

27 - Aalen, Germany - Rock It

28 - Milan, Italy - Black Winter Fest

29 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv