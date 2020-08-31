BELPHEGOR To Reissue Necrodaemon Terrorsathan Album In November; Re-Recorded Title Track Digital-Only Single Available In September; Teaser Video

Belphegor will re-release their 2000 album, Necrodaemon Terrorsathan, on November 6 (Nuclear Blast). Twenty years after its first appearance the third studio album of the European black death metal force comes to new life as remastered version - available as CD and LP.

Singer Helmuth states: "We originally composed this album 1998-1999, recording and releasing in 2000. Our Former guitarist Sigurd (1993-2006) who marched with me around the globe wrote three songs on this monster. Session drums were handled by Manfred “Man” Gandler (Mastic Scum) and bass by Mario Klausner (Pungent Stench, Collapse VII)."

For this new version, the band re-recorded the song "Necrodaemon Terrorsathan". This digital only single will be released on September 18, with more information to be revealed soon.

Helmuth adds: "20 years later and we´re still here, stronger than ever. I originally composed this song 1998-1999, tracking and releasing it in 2000. This was a thrilling experiment for me, to have the horde to listen to how "Necrodaemon Terrorsathan" would sound if we had created the track with our skills and recording capabilities in the present era.”

Pre-order Necrodaemon Terrorsathan here here. Pre-save the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Necrodaemon Terrorsathan"

"Vomit Upon The Cross"

"Diabolical Possession"

"Lust Perishes In A Thirst For Blood"

"S.B.S.R."

"Sadism Unbound"

"Tanzwut - Totengesänge"

"Cremation Of Holiness"

"Necrodaemon Terrorsathan Pt.II / Outro: Analjesus"

Belphegor recently announced their Death Magick Over Europe tour for November. Special guests on this tour will be death-monsters Incantation and black metal outfit Horna. The Totenrituals will kick off on November 4 in Oslo, Norway, at Park Teatret and conclude in Graz, Austria at Explosiv Club on November 29.

Helmuth comments: "After many unfortunate cancellations, Serpenth and I can't wait to go out on tour again and will announce our new live line-up within the next few days. We are still on fire and waiting; the true essence of Belphegor is found while on stage."

Tour dates:

November

4 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

7 - Aalborg, Denmark - Aalborg Metal Fest

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

12 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

13 - Strenice, Czech Republic - Culture House

14 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Empty Hell Fest

15 - Olomouc, Czech Republic - S-Klub

17 - Zwickau, Germany - Club Seilerstrasse

18 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory

20 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

21 - Wavre, Belgium - Mass Deathruction Fest

22 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

24 - Apeldoorn, Netherlands - Gigant

25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete

26 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall Of Fame

27 - Aalen, Germany - Rock It

28 - Milan, Italy - Black Winter Fest

29 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv