BELZEBUBS Sign With Century Media, Release First Single And Video "Blackened Call"

Hailing from the abysmal forests of the mystic North, Belzebubs have possessed a stealthy cult status throughout their existence. Originally summoned together in 2002, the band has succeeded in creating a thrilling blend of melodic black metal, guttural growls and vivid solos, forged with progressive twists and cinematic soundscapes. Accompanied by a new drummer and a three-record-deal with Century Media, Belzebubs finally feels fit to take on the (under)world.

"We are extremely proud to sign with Century Media on their 30th anniversary year, joining the likes of Watain, Tribulation, Moonsorrow, Insomnium, and Rotting Christ, just to name a few. We have been busy composing new material, and can’t wait to get in the studio (and tour!?) with our new drummer Samaël, who’s brought a tight, progressive twist to our gritty yet melodic sound."

"Blackened Call" is the band's first single, taken from their upcoming debut album, scheduled for a February 2019 release. It was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö, who's also responsible for the sound of Dark Funeral’s The Secrets Of The Black Arts, Dissection’s The Somberlain and many more.

From tomorrow on, "Blackened Call" will be available on all streaming and download platforms both as a digital single and a strictly limited 7" vinyl (500 copies worldwide), available at cmdistro.de and BackstageRockShop.com.

Belzebubs is:

Obesyx – lead guitars

Hubbath – vocals, bass

Sløth – guitars, vocals

Samaël – drums

BraveWords stumbled upon the cult hit online comic Belzebubs a few weeks ago thanks to Linsday Schoolcraft from Cradle Of Filth. Samples of author JP Ahonen's work are available below.

Penguin Random House will be releasing the first hardcover edition of the comic in February 2019. Following is the official press release:

Juggling work and family can be… hell. Calvin & Hobbes meets Call of Cthulhu as the sensationally popular heavy metal webcomic Belzebubs comes to print in a grim, goofy, and gorgeous hardcover.

Belzebubs is a “trve kvlt mockumentary” focusing on the everyday challenges of family life: raising kids, running a small business, and making time for worship. Except the kids are named Lilith and Leviathan, the business is a black-metal band, and the worship… isn’t exactly aimed upstairs.

In a few short years, what started out as improvised social-media doodles has now become a wildly successful webcomic with hundreds of thousands of fans. The irresistible cartooning of JP Ahonen (Sing No Evil) combines relatable slice-of-life humor with over-the-top occult antics and references from metal music to Lovecraftian horror, making Belzebubs a devil of a good time.

Pre-order the book at this location. Check out the series from the beginning here.

For updates go to the official Belzebubs Facebook page here.