BENIGHTED - Dogs Always Bite Harder Than Their Master Anniversary EP Streaming In Full

"Here we go! Our anniversary EP, Dogs Always Bite Harder Than Their Master, is right here for you guys!," reads a message from French death-grinders Benighted.

"20 years of Benighted. We are happy to share with you these 3 new tracks, our version of the At The Gates track "Slaughter Of The Soul" and 6 live tracks from our anniversary show in Lyon with great guest vocalists. We hope you will enjoy it. Support us and order yours now!"

Listen to the EP below, and order your copy at this location. The EP will be released this Friday, October 12th.