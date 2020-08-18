BENIGHTED Shares Brand New Single To Benefit French Concert Venue

French deathgrind masters Benighted have shared a brand new track and music video as part of a fundraiser campaign to benefit the Rock N'Eat concert venue in Lyon (FR). "Serve To Deserve" is now available for purchase on the band's special Bandcamp page. All proceeds will be donated to Rock N'Eat to help the venue keep their doors open during these times of financial turmoil.

Vocalist Julien Truchan comments: "We are very proud to unleash this very special track that we recorded to support our dear friends from the Rock N'Eat venue in Lyon! The owners of the venue are brothers who are part of the underground scene for more than 20 years and they have put all of their guts in this great venue where so many amazing bands already played like Aborted, Suffocation, Entombed, Der Weg Einer Freiheit, and many others! Of course because of Covid-19, things are very difficult for them and we want to do everything we can to help them because they FUCKING DESERVE IT! So please, my friends, we invite you to download this new brutal track and donate what you can to keep the underground alive!!! Thank you for this! Love you all!"

Serve to Deserve by Benighted

The band's latest album, Obscene Repressed, was released earlier this year via Season Of Mist. Order Obscene Repressed here. The cover artwork was created by Grindesign.

"Nails" video:

"Implore The Negative" lyric video:

Lineup:

Julien Truchan - vocals

Emmanuel Dalle - guitars

Fabien Desgardins - guitars

Pierre Arnoux - bass

Kévin Paradis - drums