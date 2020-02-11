BENIGHTED Streaming New Track Featuring HATEBREED’s JAMEY JASTA

Extreme French metal outfit Benighted have released "Implore The Negative," the second single from the band's upcoming full-length Obscene Repressed. "Implore The Negative" features guest vocals from Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta.

Benighted comment: "Massive brutality unleashed, here we go! We are so happy and proud to deliver the second track of our new album Obscene Repressed with the mighty Jamey Jasta from Hatebreed, who is featured as guest vocalist. We really thank him for being such a passionate guy and for being a part of our new baby! Here it is sickos, we hope you enjoy 'Implore The Negative.'

"This neck-breaking track is about the very moment Michael's mind is running away from reality, and lets him fall into a psychosis to keep him alive!"

The cover artwork for Obscene Repressed was created by Grindesign.

Tracklisting:

"Obscene Repressed"

"Nails"

"Brutus"

"The Starving Beast"

"Smoke Through The Skull"

"Implore The Negative"

"Muzzle"

"Casual Piece Of Meat"

"Scarecrow"

"Mom, I Love You The Wrong Way"

"Undivided Dismemberment"

"Bound To Facial Plague"

Bonus tracks:

"The Rope"

"Get This" (Slipknot cover)

"Implore The Negative" lyric video:

"Brutus":

Lineup:

Julien Truchan - vocals

Emmanuel Dalle - guitars

Fabien Desgardins - guitars

Pierre Arnoux - bass

Kévin Paradis - drums