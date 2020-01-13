BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Announce North American Tour In Celebration Of 20th Anniversary
January 13, 2020, 38 minutes ago
Between The Buried And Me will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a North American tout in May and June. On the dates, the band will perform two sets - Set One will be a career spanning set, and for Set Two BTBAM will perform The Great Misdirect album in it’s entirety
Says the band: "You’ve asked for it, and we listened! Don’t sleep on this one. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time."
Dates:
May
9 - The Canal - Richmond, VA
10 - Black Cat - Washington, DC
12 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA
13 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY
14 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA
15 - Mr Smalls Theatre - Millvale, PA
16 - Magic Stick - Detroit, MI
17 - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO
19 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL
20 - Studio B at Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN
22 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO
23 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT
25 - Imperial Vancouver - Vancouver, BC
26 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
27 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR
29 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA
30 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA
31 - Fremont Country Club - Las Vegas, NV
June
1 - Garden Amp - Garden Grove, CA
2 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ
4 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX
5 - Trees - Dallas, TX
6 - Studio at Warehouse Live - Houston, TX
8 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL
9 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL
11 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL
12 - The Masquerade - Hell - Atlanta, GA
13 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN
15 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON
16 - Bronson Centre Theatre - Ottawa, ON
17 - Fairmount Theatre - Montreal, QC
19 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC