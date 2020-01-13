BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Announce North American Tour In Celebration Of 20th Anniversary

Between The Buried And Me will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a North American tout in May and June. On the dates, the band will perform two sets - Set One will be a career spanning set⁣, and for Set Two BTBAM will perform The Great Misdirect album in it’s entirety⁣

Says the band: "You’ve asked for it, and we listened! Don’t sleep on this one. ⁣Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time."

Dates:

May

9 - The Canal - Richmond, VA⁣

10 - Black Cat - Washington, DC⁣

12 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA⁣

13 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY⁣

14 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA⁣

15 - Mr Smalls Theatre - Millvale, PA⁣

16 - Magic Stick - Detroit, MI⁣

17 - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO⁣

19 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL⁣

20 - Studio B at Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN⁣

22 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO⁣

23 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT⁣

25 - Imperial Vancouver - Vancouver, BC⁣

26 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA⁣

27 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR⁣

29 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA⁣

30 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA⁣

31 - Fremont Country Club - Las Vegas, NV⁣

June

1 - Garden Amp - Garden Grove, CA⁣

2 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ⁣

4 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX⁣

5 - Trees - Dallas, TX⁣

6 - Studio at Warehouse Live - Houston, TX⁣

8 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL ⁣

9 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL⁣

11 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL⁣

12 - The Masquerade - Hell - Atlanta, GA⁣

13 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN⁣

15 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON⁣

16 - Bronson Centre Theatre - Ottawa, ON⁣

17 - Fairmount Theatre - Montreal, QC⁣

19 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC