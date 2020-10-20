BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s Colors Set For Vinyl Reissue

Craft Recordings has announced a vinyl reissue of Between The Buried And Me’s watershed fifth album, Colors, as the band continues their 20th-anniversary celebrations. Available for preorder today, and set for a December 11 release date, the highly acclaimed 2007 album has been remixed and remastered by its original producer, Jamie King, at his Raleigh, NC-based Basement Studio.

Colors found the North Carolina five-piece confidently pushing their creative and aural boundaries like never before. The innovative album features 64 minutes of continuous music, split seamlessly between eight tracks: from the opening piano lines of “Foam Born, Pt. A” to the cornerstone “Informal Gluttony” to the epic, 14-minute closing opus, “White Walls.”

While Colors offers plenty of furious growls and hard-driving guitar riffs that one would expect from a metalcore album, it also includes a myriad of diverse melodic breakdowns—engaging a variety of pop and jazz influences and highlighting the formidable musicianship and technical ingenuity of singer and keyboardist Tommy Rogers, lead guitarist Paul Waggoner, rhythm guitarist Dustie Waring, bassist and keyboardist Dan Briggs, and drummer Blake Richardson.

Upon its release, Colors became a best-selling album for BTBAM and was their first to break the Billboard 200 (peaking at No.57). More than a decade later, Colors continues to be massively popular with BTBAM’s fans. Since its release, the album spawned a live DVD (2008’s Colors Live), while the band embarked on a tenth-anniversary tour of the album in 2017.

“Colors was the moment we decided to put all of our creative energy on the line and just go for it,” says Rogers. “We wanted to create the most unique and diverse record we could possibly make, and at the same time, create something that represented us as a group more than we had ever done before. After all these years, I’m still very proud of this moment we created together. It’s been a blast digging in again and hearing it in this new light. Jamie King did a phenomenal job as always, and I’m very happy for our fans to dive in with us!”

“Colors changed everything for us,” adds Waring. “I feel it was not only our career-breaking record but also the first time we really came into our own with this lineup. It’s amazing to hear everything so clearly! I find myself hearing things I forgot we recorded—layers and such.”

“Just when you thought all hope was gone in 2020, we inject new life into this 13-year-old record!” proclaims Briggs. “When Colors originally came out in 2007, CDs were the hot item, and only punk bands and DJs were putting out vinyl. We tried to get Craft to press it on Betamax to really preserve the true warmth of the album—and push into the next generation of reviving old formats—but, alas, we have a bad-ass version on a 12-inch vinyl record. Also, the bass is louder in ‘Viridian!’ Dig!”

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Foam Born (A) The Backtrack”

“(B) The Decade Of Statues”

“Informal Gluttony”

Side B

“Sun Of Nothing”

Side C

“Ants Of The Sky”

“Prequel To The Sequel”

Side D

“Viridian”

“White Walls”

(Photo - Juan Pardo)