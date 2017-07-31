BEYOND THE BLACK Live At Wacken Open Air 2016; Video Of Full Performance Streaming

German symphonic metallers, Beyond The Black, performed at Germany’s Wacken Open Air in the summer of 2016. Video footage of the band’s full performance is now available for streaming below.

Setlist:

“Lost In Forever”

“Beyond The Mirror”

“Songs Of Love And Death”

“Afraid Of The Dark”

“Shine And Shade”

“Whole Lotta Love”

“Written In Blood”

“Love Me Forever”

“In The Shadows”

“When Angels Fall”

“Hallelujah”

“Running To The Edge”