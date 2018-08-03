BEYOND THE BLACK - "Million Lightyears" Music Video Posted
August 3, 2018, 41 minutes ago
Beyond The Black will release their new album Heart Of The Hurricane on August 31st via Napalm Records (GSA via Airforce1). The band has released their official music video for the song “Million Lightyears”. With this heartfelt and powerful song about being stranded away from oneself and each other, the vocal duo of Beyond The Black shine in the new clip. Watch below.
Heart Of The Hurricane will be available in the following formats:
- 1 CD Jewelcase
- 1 CD Digipack
- Digital Album
- 2LP Gatefold BLACK
- 2LP Gatefold GOLD
- Limited Deluxe Box
Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"Hysteria"
"Heart Of The Hurricane"
"Through The Mirror"
"Million Lightyears"
"Song For The Godless"
"Escape From The Earth"
"Beneath A Blackened Sky"
"Fairytale Of Doom"
"My God Is Dead"
"Dear Death"
"Scream For Me"
"Freedom"
"Breeze"
"Echo From The Past" (Bonus)
"Parade" (Bonus)
"Million Lightyears" video:
"My God Is Dead":
"Heart Of The Hurricane" lyric video:
Tour dates:
August
30 - Hartenholm, Germany - Werner Rennen
September
20 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Metal Dayz
22 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall
23 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus
October
14 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holiday
(Photo - Heilemania)