BEYOND THE BLACK Release Official Video For "Night Will Fade" From International Debut Album

German symphonic metallers, Beyond The Black, have released an official video for "Night Will Fade" to celebrate the international release of their latest album, Lost In Forever:

Beyond The Black recently unveiled a new performance video for the Lost In Forever title track, released on January 13th. Watch the video below.

Joining dynamic, world-class frontwoman and vocalist Jennifer Haben in a brand new lineup are Christian Hermsdörfer (guitar & backing vocals), Tobias Lodes (guitar & backing vocals), Jonas Roßner (keyboards & backing vocals), Stefan Kerkenhoff (bass) and Kai Tschierschky (drums).

With a solid new lineup and string of high-profile support slots (Korn, Scorpions) and festival appearances (Wacken, Bloodstock) under their belts, Beyond The Black are set to dazzle new audiences in 2017 - the power-packed sextet have been confirmed to support Epica and Powerwolf on their upcoming European tour, which includes a stop at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on February 3rd.

Already critically-acclaimed in their native Germany, an international tour edition of Lost in Forever will be released worldwide for the first time on January 13th, featuring four brand-new bonus tracks, “The Other Side”, “Dim The Spotlight”, “Our Little Time” and “Rage Before The Storm”.

Lost In Forever tracklisting:

“Lost In Forever”

“Beautiful Lies”

“Written In Blood”

“Against The World”

“Beyond The Mirror”

“Halo Of The Dark”

“Dies Irae”

“Forget My Name”

“Burning In Flames”

“Nevermore”

“Shine and Shade”

“Heaven In Hell”

“Love's A Burden”

“The Other Side”

“Dim The Spotlight”

“Our Little Time”

“Rage Before The Storm”

“Lost In Forever” video: