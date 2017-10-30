BILL WARD Talks New Band DAY OF ERRORS; New Music To Be Released In November / December 2017

Former Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward discussed his new band, Day Of Errors, this past weekend on his Rock 50 radio show. He talked about the band's forthcoming West Coast tour and plans to release some music in the near future. Check out the broadcast below.

Day Of Errors recently announced West Coast tour dates for December. Their schedule is as follows:

December

7 - Wow Hall - Eugene, OR

8 - High Dive - Seattle, WA

9 - Dante's - Portland, OR

12 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

13 - Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

14 - The Garage - Ventura, CA

15 - The Casbah - San Diego, CA

Day of Errors line-up is:

Joe Amodea - guitar/vocals

Jason "Dewey" Bragg - lead vocals

Bill Ward - drums/vocals