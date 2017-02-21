BILLY IDOL Guitarist STEVE STEVENS Discusses Working With OZZY OSBOURNE On New Music - “I Did Some Writing And Recording With Him”

In a new interview with All That Shreds, guitarist Steve Stevens (Billy Idol) briefly discusses working with Ozzy Osbourne on new music for the Black Sabbath frontman’s next solo album.

“Yes. I did a session,” says Stevens. “The rhythm guitar player in Billy Idol is Billy Morrison, one of Ozzy’s best friends so he asked me to do some writing with Ozzy and we spent about a week working on some tunes and I haven’t heard anything so I guess he’s really happy with them - so yes, I did some writing and recording with him.”

Asked what he’d say if Ozzy called and asked him to step in and do some solo stuff, would he do it, Steve replies, “Well, that’s what it’s for, for his next solo record, so yes, of course! If it’s recording I would - as far as touring I’m really dedicated to Billy Idol.”

Ozzy recently talked to SiriusXM’s Jose Mangin about his solo album plans and working with Steve Stevens.

“I’m not retiring, I’m gonna carry on. I’ve been writing with Billy Morrison and Steve Stevens,” he said. “He’s not gonna be in my band, he’s with Billy Idol. But he’s a friend of [Morrison’s] and I said, ‘I’ve got some ideas,’ and we worked it out.”

Ozzy is confirmed to headline the final night of the 2017 Moonstruck Music Festival, taking place August 18th - 21st in Carterville, IL. Ozzy will close out the festival with a performance on Monday, August 21st.

A message at the festival’s website states: “On August 21st the US will witness a Total Solar Eclipse. An estimated 200,000 tourists will travel to southern Illinois to observe the point of greatest duration. On that day, at 1:20 PM, you can experience the light turn to darkness as Ozzy Osbourne kicks off his concert with “Bark At The Moon”. Moonstock 2017 - a 4 day music festival celebrating the Total Solar Eclipse is taking place at Walker’s Bluff, a picturesque vineyard located in beautiful southern Illinois.”

Ozzy is also scheduled to perform on July 14th at Rock USA (Ford Festival Park in Oshkosh, WI), and on July 16th at Chicago Open Air (Toyota Park in Bridgeview, IL).