BILLY IDOL, SAMMY HAGAR To Headline Safeway Open Series With Proceeds Going To Fire Relief Charity

Last year at around 10pm on October 8th, Jeff Sanders, executive vice-president of Lagardère Sports and executive director of the Safeway Open series, experienced a power outage and left his hotel room suite to find the hills north of the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa in flames. The blaze he spotted from the resort was part of the Atlas fire, which hit Napa just hours after the Safeway Open golf tournament and concert series came to an end, reports Estefany Gonzalez of The Press Democrat.

It was a close call but the Safeway Open Series is back for a third year, which kicks off October 3rd and runs through October 7th. This year, the musical lineup includes Sammy Hagar And The Circle performing Van Halen classics on Thursday, October 4th, and “Rebel Yell” star Billy Idol performing Saturday, October 6th. Best of all, the ticket sales go towards fire relief.

While the resort lost five hospitality suites, two golf carts and two Safeway semi-trucks to the fire, the resort survived and continues as a picturesque Napa destination fit for a weeklong luxury event.

Sanders was grateful everything could be replaced and everyone on site was able to evacuate the resort safely, but could see others wouldn’t be as lucky as he drove through the smoke on the night of the fire. “Unfortunately, it was the surrounding homes,” he said.

So far the tournament has donated $200,000 dollars toward fire relief and Albertsons Co. (parent to Safeway) has donated $1 million. Furthermore, Albertsons Companies CEO and Chairman Bob Miller announced this year’s Safeway Open Series will be donating all ticket sales to ongoing fire relief efforts.

Learn more at this location, and get your tickets here.