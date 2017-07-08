BILLY IDOL, STEVE STEVENS, JERRY CANTRELL, NANCY WILSON, STEVEN ADLER And Many More Artists Make Donations To Rock Against MS Foundation Auctions

The Rock Against MS Foundation was created to provide services from a three grant resource system, offering daily care, quality of life needs and emergency funding, while assisting people with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) to live independent and full lives. Additionally, a brick and mortar facility dubbed The Rock House is in the planning stages, offering free support groups, integrative therapies, creative and educational workshops to all those whose lives have been affected by MS designed to heal the mind, body and spirit of all those whose lives have been affected by MS.

Following are the latest donations:

Meet Billy Idol and Steve Stevens in Las Vegas. The VIP Package includes two tickets, VIP meet & greet, both Billy Idol and Steve Stevens for a one-on-one photo opp, a $40 Voucher valid at the Billy Idol Online Store! This is for the Billy Idol: Forever residency in October at the House of Blues in Las Vegas. Bifh here.

Billy Morrison (Billy Idol) self portrait, limited edition screenprint. Only 10 sets printed from the original acrylic painting; signed, framed and you can ask for a personal message from Billy. Bid here.



Signed Schechter Guitar autographed by the 2017 Rock Against MS Concert performers including members of Guns N' Roses, Heart, Alice In Chains and more. Bid here.

For more information on Rock Against MS Foundation go to RockAgainstMS.org or Facebook.

