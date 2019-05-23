BILLYBIO Releases Volatile Music Video For "Enemy"

Influential hardcore/thrash guitarist/vocalist Billy Graziadei, aka BillyBio, of groundbreaking bands Biohazard and Powerflo dropped his debut solo album, Feed The Fire, late last year via AFM Records. The aggressive, no-holds-barred record is available now via all digital retailers and the official AFM store.

In addition, Feed The Fire is now available in a limited 7" vinyl edition featuring unreleased material via Bridge Nine Records. Order here.

Today, following up to his three previously released music videos for "Freedom's Never Free", "Rise And Slay" and "Feed The Fire", BillyBio has unleashed a fourth music video, this time for the unrelenting track "Enemy". Watch the volatile new video, directed by BillyBio and Steedo for Rock 'N' Roll Video, below.



BillyBio says about "Enemy": "I wrote a song about the two sides of a political enemy. Is the political detainee who stands up for his kind, sacrificing their own well-being for the benefit of everyone else, an actual enemy? Is the person who stands up for those who can't stand on their own, a friend or a foe? One of the most controversial subjects while I was writing this song was waterboarding, the scene at the end of the video was the worst thing I've ever experienced. There are two sides in life, with, or against. Pick one."

BillyBio will tour in Europe this June, with a kick off performance at Antwerp Metal Fest on May 31. Then, BillyBio will tour in the US in July and August with hardcore bands Cutthroat, from Los Angeles, and Aggressive Dogs, from Japan.

Find the complete tour itinerary here.