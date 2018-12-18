BIOHAZARD / POWERFLO's Billy Graziadei - "I Always Liked When People Who Can't Stand Up For Themselves Are Represented By People Who Can"; Little Punk People Video Interview

Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People hung out backstage with Billy Graziadei of Biohazard and Powerflo (featuring Sen Dog of Cypress Hill) on Saturday night at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ to talk about his new band BillyBio and their record that was released on November 30th. Following this interview, the band played an explosive set to open up the night in support of Sick Of It All and Life Of Agony.

In his interview with Elliott, Billy spoke on the subject of standing up for others which is the subject matter of his song "STFU": "I always liked when people who can't stand up for themselves are represented by people who can. And that goes in all areas of life, ya know?"

Billy went on to talk about how his daughter recently stood up to a bully who punched her friend in school and continued with the subject of "standing up" in general: "It transcends all areas of life. The people who protest... its alright. Our country is founded on the right to protest and if you don't speak up for yourselves, people will walk all over you whether it's the government or the bully at school."

Elliott is known for asking some of his interviewees what they would do if they were president, and he did so with Billy, who answered with the following: "I think I'd achieve more as an artist because politicians... they say what they need to say to get elected. Whereas a true artist, I think just expresses themselves honestly and truly. And people respect that and they know it's real. So there's a saying, how do you know when a politician is lying? Their lips are moving. So I'm proud to speak the truth on how I feel the world is properly represented through my lyrics and I'm happy with that, so I would probably decline on being the president."

Billy is a known veteran in the hardcore and metal scene and while reflecting on what has changed and stayed the same with the genre over the years, he stated the following: "The attitude is still there. The fire is still there. I think that it's always a direct reflection of what's going on in society. The more chaotic we are politically and economically, the stronger underground music is."

You can view the interview below:

BillyBio's Feed The Fire is out worldwide via AFM Records. The album is available as CD, black, gatefold vinyl (ltd. to 400 units), orange, gatefold vinyl (ltd. To 400 units) and exclusive orange/black splatter, gatefold vinyl (ltd. To 200 units) which is only available here.

Tracklisting:

"Freedom's Never Free"

"Feed The Fire"

"No Apologies, No Regrets"

"Generation Z"

"Sick And Tired"

"Remedy"

"Sodality"

"Rise And Slay"

"STFU"

"Trepidation"

"Untruth"

"Enemy"

"Disaffected World"

"Feed The Fire" video:

“Rise And Slay” 360° video:

"Freedom's Never Free" lyric video:

Album teaser: