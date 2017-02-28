BITTERFELDT Premier “Eines Tages” Video

Bitterfeldt has released the official video for new song “Eines Tages”. The song is taken from the upcoming debut Götzen.Dämmerung, which will be released on March 24th via Massacre Records.

It was mixed and mastered by Gerhard Magin. Aleksandar Živanov has created the album's artwork.

Götzen.Dämmerung will be available as a regular jewel case CD for an inexpensive "Discover Price" as well as a limited edition digipak with two exclusive bonus tracks and an extensive booklet. The album is already available for preorder.