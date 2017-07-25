BLACK ANVIL Announce Fall European Tour Dates

July 25, 2017, 13 minutes ago

New York City’s Black Anvil have announced European tour dates for this fall. The 16-date tour commences in Belgium on September 21st and ends in Switzerland on October 7th.

Black Anvil will also perform on August 18th at this year’s Psycho Las Vegas Festival. A full tour schedule is listed below.

August
18 Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas

September
21 - Antwerp, Belgium - HetBos
22 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil
23 - Goes, Netherlands - T Beest
24 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg
25 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
26 - Koblenz, Germany - Sk2
27 - Leipzig, Germany - La Plaque
28 - Warsaw, Poland - Poglos
29 - Krakow, Poland - APOTEKA
30 - Gdansk, Poland - Smoke Over Dock II

October
1 - Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, Poland - Chili
2 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice
3 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room
4 - Feldkirch, Austria - Graf Hugo
6 - Trieste, Italy - Tetris
7 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk!

Black Anvil’s new album, As Was, is out now on CD/2xLP/Digital via Relapse Records. Watch the band perform As Was in full at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, NY (filmed by Maximum Volume Silence):

(Photo - Lani Lee)

