BLACK ANVIL Announce Fall European Tour Dates

New York City’s Black Anvil have announced European tour dates for this fall. The 16-date tour commences in Belgium on September 21st and ends in Switzerland on October 7th.

Black Anvil will also perform on August 18th at this year’s Psycho Las Vegas Festival. A full tour schedule is listed below.

August

18 Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas

September

21 - Antwerp, Belgium - HetBos

22 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

23 - Goes, Netherlands - T Beest

24 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

25 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

26 - Koblenz, Germany - Sk2

27 - Leipzig, Germany - La Plaque

28 - Warsaw, Poland - Poglos

29 - Krakow, Poland - APOTEKA

30 - Gdansk, Poland - Smoke Over Dock II

October

1 - Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, Poland - Chili

2 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice

3 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room

4 - Feldkirch, Austria - Graf Hugo

6 - Trieste, Italy - Tetris

7 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk!

Black Anvil’s new album, As Was, is out now on CD/2xLP/Digital via Relapse Records. Watch the band perform As Was in full at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, NY (filmed by Maximum Volume Silence):

(Photo - Lani Lee)