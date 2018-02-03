BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION Debut "Love Remains" Music Video

Black Country Communion, featuring vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Trapeze), drummer Jason Bonham (Led Zeppelin, Foreigner), Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Alice Cooper, Billy Idol) and blues-rock guitarist/vocalist Joe Bonamassa, have released a music video for their song “Love Remains”, featured on their chart-topping BCCIV album. Watch below:

Black Country Communion performed at the Eventim Apollo in London’s Hammersmith on January 4th. Watch the band deliver a high-voltage and charismatic performance of their hard rocking hit "Sway", also featured on BCCIV.