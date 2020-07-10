BLACK CROWN INITIATE Release “Holy Silence” Single, Video

Black Crown Initiate have released a third single off of their upcoming album Violent Portraits of Doomed Escape with the issue of video “Holy Silence”.

The video was directed and animated by David Brodsky for MyGoodEye with music visuals and illustrations by Chris Bishop.

The band jointly said of the video: "We are proud to present to you the animated video for 'Holy Silence.' The track itself is the culmination of the story that runs through the album, and Dave Brodsky did a fantastic job interpreting the music visually. Enjoy!"

Violent Portraits Of Doomed Escape comes out on August 7 and will be available as a limited CD Digipak, black LP+CD, three limited edition colored vinyl variants and on all digital platforms, and can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

“Invitation”

“Son Of War”

“Trauma Bonds”

“Years In Frigid Light”

“Bellow”

“Death Comes In Reverse”

“Sun Of War”

“Holy Silence”

“He Is The Path”

"Holy Silence" video:

“Sun Of War” lyric video:

Lineup:

Vocals – James Dorton

Guitars – Andy Thomas

Bass – Nick Shaw

Guitars – Ethan McKenna

(Photo - Tyler Katsigiannis)