BLACK EARTH Featuring Classic ARCH ENEMY Line-Up Make Surprise Appearance At Loud Park 2017; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

October 17, 2017, 25 minutes ago

news black earth arch enemy heavy metal

On October 15th, Black Earth featuring Arch Enemy's classic line-up made a surprise appearance at the annual Loud Park festival in Tokyo, Japan. Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist was as follows:

"Bury Me An Angel"
"Dead Inside"
"Diva Satanica"
"The Immortal"
"Beast of Man"
"Silverwing"
"Fields of Desolation"


Black Earth line-up:

Michael Amott – guitar
Christopher Amott – guitar
Johan Liiva – vocals
Daniel Erlandsson – drums
Sharlee D’angelo - bass

Check out the exclusive Black Earth feature from 2016 on BraveWords here.

