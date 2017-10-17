BLACK EARTH Featuring Classic ARCH ENEMY Line-Up Make Surprise Appearance At Loud Park 2017; Fan-Filmed Video Posted
October 17, 2017, 25 minutes ago
On October 15th, Black Earth featuring Arch Enemy's classic line-up made a surprise appearance at the annual Loud Park festival in Tokyo, Japan. Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist was as follows:
"Bury Me An Angel"
"Dead Inside"
"Diva Satanica"
"The Immortal"
"Beast of Man"
"Silverwing"
"Fields of Desolation"
Black Earth line-up:
Michael Amott – guitar
Christopher Amott – guitar
Johan Liiva – vocals
Daniel Erlandsson – drums
Sharlee D’angelo - bass
Check out the exclusive Black Earth feature from 2016 on BraveWords here.