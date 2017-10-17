BLACK EARTH Featuring Classic ARCH ENEMY Line-Up Make Surprise Appearance At Loud Park 2017; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On October 15th, Black Earth featuring Arch Enemy's classic line-up made a surprise appearance at the annual Loud Park festival in Tokyo, Japan. Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist was as follows:

"Bury Me An Angel"

"Dead Inside"

"Diva Satanica"

"The Immortal"

"Beast of Man"

"Silverwing"

"Fields of Desolation"

Today Black Earth performed as the “secret act” at Loud Park 17. It was so much fun! Thank you all for showing up at such an early hour! 😃🤘🌑🖤🇯🇵🤘 #blackearth #loudpark #japan A post shared by Johan Liiva (@johanliiva) on Oct 15, 2017 at 4:39am PDT



Black Earth line-up:

Michael Amott – guitar

Christopher Amott – guitar

Johan Liiva – vocals

Daniel Erlandsson – drums

Sharlee D’angelo - bass

Check out the exclusive Black Earth feature from 2016 on BraveWords here.