BLACK EARTH Featuring Past / Present ARCH ENEMY Members - Pro-Shot Live Video From Tokyo

On May 23, 2019, Black Earth, featuring previous and current members of Arch Enemy headlined Shibuya Club Quattro in Tokyo, Japan. Trooper Entertainment JPN has just released professionally filmed video from that show, behold "The Immortal".

Black Earth lineup:

Michael Amott - guitar

Christopher Amott - guitar

Johan Liiva - vocals

Daniel Erlandsson - drums

Sharlee D’angelo - bass

Arch Enemy releases with Johan Liiva:

Black Earth (1996)

Stigmata (1998)

Burning Bridges (1999)