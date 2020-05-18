BLACK EARTH Featuring Past / Present ARCH ENEMY Members - Pro-Shot Live Video From Tokyo

May 18, 2020, an hour ago

On May 23, 2019, Black Earth, featuring previous and current members of Arch Enemy headlined Shibuya Club Quattro in Tokyo, Japan. Trooper Entertainment JPN has just released professionally filmed video from that show, behold "The Immortal".

Black Earth lineup:

Michael Amott - guitar
Christopher Amott - guitar
Johan Liiva - vocals
Daniel Erlandsson - drums
Sharlee D’angelo - bass

Arch Enemy releases with Johan Liiva:

Black Earth (1996)
Stigmata (1998)
Burning Bridges (1999)



