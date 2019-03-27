BLACK HORIZON - Dark Light Album Due In May; VANDEN PLAS, Ex-IRON MAIDEN Members Featured

French metallers, Black Horizon, will release their new album, Dark Light, on May 17 via Pure Steel Publishing.

Black Horizon have been active for more than two decades. Classic Euro-heavy metal is mixed with influences from the US (from speed to a beautiful love song with piano through the classic heavy with many choruses).

Blaze Bayley (ex-Iron Maiden) and Andy Kuntz (Vanden Plas) performed on this album. In contrary to many bands from France, Black Horizon is able to sing the English language in a way that fits well.

Tracklisting:

"The Hunter"

"Obsession"

"Walking Close To Me"

"Freedom"

"Howling Like A Wolf"

"I Wanna Stop"

"Watching (Camera#9)"

"Miles Away"

"Miles Away" (acoustic version)

Lineup:

Alex Puiseux - vocals

Seb Crispino - guitars, backing vocals

Dom Crispino - bass

Philip Strobel - drums, keyboards