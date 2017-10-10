BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Announce 2018 Tour Dates; CORROSION OF CONFORMITY To Support, With RED FANG, EYEHATEGOD On Select Dates

Black Label Society have announced a hefty batch of North American tour dates spanning coast to coast in support of their recently announced all new LP, Grimmest Hits. Support will come from legends Corrosion Of Conformity on all dates. Select tour dates will see support from Eyehategod and Red Fang. A full list of tour dates can be seen below.

December

27 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

29 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel &Casino

30 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

31 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s Nightclub

January

2 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium

3 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

4 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

5 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

7 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

8 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

9 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

10 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

13 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

14 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

15 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

17 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

18 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

20 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

26 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

27 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

31 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

February

1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

2 - Portland, ME - Aura

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

5 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

6 - Akron, OH - The Goodyear Theater at East End

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

8 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom Club Stage

9 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

11 - Saskatoon, SK - O’Brians Event Centre

12 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse

14 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

16 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bowes Event Center at Revolution Place

17 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

20 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

23 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

24 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

* Eyehategod - December 29 - January 20

* Red Fang - January 26 - February 9

* Eyehategod - February 11 - 27

Black Label Society recently debuted their new music video for the first single from Grimmest Hits, titled “Room Of Nightmares”, directed by long time collaborator Justin Reich. Watch the new video below.

Black Label Society will release their tenth full length, Grimmest Hits, on January 19th via Entertainment One (eOne). The new effort will be the follow-up to Billboard Top 5 charting titles Catacombs Of The Black Vatican (2014) and Order Of The Black (2010). In-between then and now, Zakk Wylde released Book of Shadows II, the follow-up to his 1996 solo debut of the same name, which debuted at #18 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart.

“Room Of Nightmares” is available on all digital service providers and streaming services today. The track is also an iTunes instant gratification track, meaning fans who pre-order the album on iTunes now will receive “Room Of Nightmares” as an instant download. The cover art and track listing can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

“Trampled Down Below”

“Seasons Of Falter”

“The Betrayal”

“All That Once Shined”

“The Only Words”

“Room Of Nightmares”

“A Love Unreal”

“Disbelief”

“The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away”

“Illusions Of Peace”

“Bury Your Sorrow”

“Nothing Left To Say”

Pre-order Grimmest Hits via the links below:

- Physical

- Digital

Zakk Wylde, now reunited with Ozzy Osbourne after an eight year break, has played a handful of dates with whom he refers to as “the boss,” with no signs of slowing down. The reunion kicked off over the summer with a highlighted performance at Chicago Open Air with high profile festivals like Louder Than Life and Ozzfest Meets Knotfest on deck to close out the year.

One part invading horde and all parts traveling carnival party, Black Label Society traverses the world powered by caffeine and cacophony. BLS engages and inspires audiences everywhere they go, on every radio dial they burn, inviting all comers to join in and participate in their brotherhood and sisterhood of hard rock and vigor.

Now ten studio albums deep, with solo records, Ozzy shows, and Zakk Sabbath tours all kicking ass simultaneously, Black Label Society rides ever forward, fist held high.

Zakk Sabbath tour dates here.

Black Label Society is:

Zakk Wylde - Vocals/Guitar

John DeServio - Bass

Dario Lorina - Guitar

Jeff Fabb - Drums