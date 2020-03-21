BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Announce Rescheduled US Dates

"BL FAMILY, we are excited to announce that we were able to reschedule the postponed dates for you quickly," says frontman Zakk Wylde. "We will be DOOMTROOPING back to you with Obituary and Lord Dying this August! Tickets and VIP Upgrades are on sale now!"

The newly confirmed Black Label Society tour dates are as listed:

August

8 - Kewadin Casinos - Sault Ste. Marie, MI

14 - North Star Mohican Casino Resort - Bowler, WI *

17 - Old Forester's Paristown Hall - Louisville, KY

18 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

19 - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

21 - Hard Rock Live - Biloxi, MS *

22 - The Plant - Dothan, AL

23 - Jannus Live - St Petersburg, FL

25 - Music Farm - Charleston, SC

26 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

28 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY

29 - The Webster - Hartford, CT

* = No Obituary and Lord Dying.

Until then, enjoy the video for "Trampled Down Below" from Grimmest Hits, filmed live at The Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

(Photo - Justin Reich)