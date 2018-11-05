BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Bassist John "JD" DeServio And THE INFINITE STAIRCASE To Release The Dead Cricket Sessions EP

Black Label Society bassist John “JD” DeServio has teamed up once again with The Infinite Staircase, this time for a 5-song covers EP, titled The Dead Cricket Sessions.

The first single, the group’s rendition of the Alice In Chains classic “Don’t Follow”, which also features a guest collaboration with Lou Musa of multi-platinum alternative rock band The Verve Pipe, can be heard in the accompanying music vdeo, which can be seen below.

DeServio and the Cerzosie brothers have also launched a PledgeMusic pre-order campaign in support of the EP. Check it out here. Every pledge made gets you an immediate download of “Don’t Follow” as well as exclusivea to behind the scenes footage from JD’s home studio during the making of the album with a new clip uploaded each week.

The Dead Cricket Sessions, featuring unique versions of Michael Jackson’s "Man In The Mirror", Björk’s "Human Behaviour", David Bowie’s "As The World Falls Down", Alice in Chains’ "Don't Follow" (featuring Lou Musa) and Tool's "Sober", was mixed/engineered by Black Label Society's John "JD" DeServio, mastered by UE Nastasi at Sterling Sound , and will be available everywhere digitally on December 14th.