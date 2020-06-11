BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Boozed, Broozed & Broken-Boned, Unblackened Concerts To Stream On YouTube

Black Label Society has announced two YouTube premieres coming up on June 13th and June 19th.

This Saturday at 8pm UK, 3pm ET and 12pm PT watch the Boozed, Broozed And Broken Boned show. Next week, Zakk Wylde and co. will be streaming the Unblackened concert. Both shows will be available to watch for 48 hours. Set your reminder here.

Boozed, Broozed & Broken-Boned was originally released in 2003. It was recorded at Harpos Concert Theatre on September 14, 2002 in Detroit, Michigan.

Unblackened was originally released in 2013. It was recorded at Club Nokia on March 6, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.