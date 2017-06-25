BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Guitarist DARIO LORINA To Headline The Whisky A Go Go

Black Label Society guitarist Dario Lorina will be performing at the Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, California on June 30th in support of his latest Death Grip Tribulations solo album. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dario Lorina’s second instrumental record, Death Grip Tribulations, was released on February 24th, 2017 via Shrapnel Records, known for discovering and recording guitarists of extraordinary ability.

Dario’s new record is a powerful show of songwriting infused with shred guitar, vintage modern influence, and a richly musical band consisting of long time musical partner Dan DC Conway (drums), fellow Black Label Society band mates John JD DeServio (bass) and Jeff Fabb (drums), former Lizzy Borden band mate Marten Andersson (bass), and features a song with guitarist Phil Campbell (Motörhead, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons). Engineered and mixed by Fred Archambault (Alice Cooper, Avenged Sevenfold), this record is a sheer embodiment of this high caliber guitarist's vast skill set.

“Death Grip Tribulations makes it clear that Dario Lorina has become a force to be reckoned with, as at 27 years of age he draws from experience far beyond his years, creating a collection of songs built on forceful rhythms, strong melodies and an arsenal of advanced guitar chops.” - Mike Varney, Shrapnel Label Group

Metal guitar young blood, Dario Lorina began his professional career in 2006 at age 16 as the touring guitarist with the late Jani Lane (Warrant). At age 19, he joined veteran metal act Lizzy Borden whom he toured with for four years. Dario released his first instrumental record on Shrapnel Records in September 2013. January 1st, 2014 he joined Black Label Society and has since been touring worldwide with BLS and Zakk Wylde, performing on both guitar and keys, most recently on Zakk Wylde's latest Book Of Shadows II tour.

"Death Grip Tribulations" Official Video:

For further information, visit DarioLorina.com.