BLACK MOTH Frontwoman HARRIET HYDE Talks #MeToo-Inspired Track "Sisters Of The Stone" - "I Went Into The Rehearsal Room Seathing With Rage..."

In a new interview with music writer Joel Gausten, singer Harriet Hyde of UK doom/stoner metallers Black Moth discusses a variety of topics including the band’s new #MeToo-inspired track, “Sisters Of The Stone,” off their new album, Anatomical Venus. An excerpt from the chat appears below:



Joel Gausten: The lyric video for “Sisters Of The Stone” has been getting a lot of attention. What was the inspiration for the song, and what is the takeaway you’d like listeners to get from the finished product?



Hyde: "The song itself was inspired by some shocking stories I had heard from close friends about abusive relationships. One day, I went into the rehearsal room just seething with rage about the maltreatment of my female friends, and it started there. I had Tarantino’s Death Proof as well as the Furies of Ancient Greece in mind when writing, and I imagined a vigilante troop of women who would seek vengeance for wronged sisters. I also think there were notable ripples of violation felt by many women in the aftermath of the exposure of America’s ‘pussy-grabbing’ President. It felt very appropriate to release this on the centenary of votes for women in the UK and with the wave of female empowerment around #metoo/#timesup campaigns.



The label asked us to make a lyric video, and I often find these quite cheesy! Luckily, I met (director/producer) Noomi Spook, who is incredible. She used vintage archive footage to build a video montage ‘herstory’ of vintage archival footage. Noomi dug out glimpses of female power excavated from the swathes of old footage of Stepford Wives advertising domestic bliss.



