BLACK PAISLEY Welcome Original ELECTRIC BOYS Guitarist FRANCO SANTUNIONE To The Fold

Swedish hard rock band Black Paisley has since their debut in 2017 received great response globally with their melodic version of Classic Rock. In a short time they have reached a total of almost 5 million spins on various streaming services such as Spotify and YouTube. Ahead of the upcoming third album, they are now transforming the line-up; Franco Santunione from Electric Boys is joining as the new lead guitarist, and Robert Karaszi is back on drums.

Franco Santunione is best known as a member of the original line-up of Electric Boys where he has been active in two rounds, and also plays in the Swedish blues band Cirkus Prütz.

Franco: "It feels incredibly exciting to be part of an upcoming band with everything it entails in terms of energy, ambition and forward thinking."

He will also produce the new album, which will offer a slightly harder guitar-based, chorus-strong and energetic style.

Singer Stefan Blomqvist: "We are very glad to have Franco in the band. He will contribute with his experience both on stage, as a songwriting partner and in production."

Robert Karaszi, who played on the band's debut album, Late Bloomer, but has lived in Los Angeles for two years, is also making a comeback in Black Paisley.

"It's great fun to be back in Black Paisley and play on the new album," he says, "which I think is by far the band's strongest album so far.”

The new line-up of Black Paisley is:

Stefan Blomqvist - guitar and lead vocals

Jan Emanuelsson - bass

Franco Santunione – guitar and backing vocals

Robert Karaszi - drums and percussion

The planned release date for the new album is end of 2020, with the ambition to come out and play the new material live in 2021.

Former members and producers Ulf Hedin (guitar) and Robert Wirensjö (keyboard) are leaving Black Paisley and continues with Mikael Kerslow (drums) and the two new members Ole Breimo (vocals) and Samuel Laxberg (bass) with their new project, Whale Dog. The band's first single will be released later this fall.

"Black Paisley would like to thank Ulf, Robert and Mikael for their contribution since the start in 2015 and emphasize their importance to the band's success and we also want to take the opportunity to wish them luck on their new exciting journey. We part as best friends and will continue to follow and support each other's bands."

Photo by Mats Vassfjord.