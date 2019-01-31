BLACK ROSE Release "Sands Of Time" Music Video

Swedish melodic hard rock/metal group, Black Rose, have released an official video for the track "Sands Of Time", taken from their full-length release, A Light In The Dark.

Says the band: “'Sands Of Time' is the opening track of our latest record A Light In The Dark. It’s a song about the passing of time. You can build buildings and cities, become powerful and revered, but no one is immortal. In the end, what is left in our minds is the memories of it all. The knowledge and wisdom that we pass on from one generation to the next, is the closest we will come to immortality.”

Black Rose are:

Jakob “Jacke” Sandberg - Vocals

Thomas Berg - Guitar

Peter Haga - Drums/Keyboards

Anders Haga - Bass