BLACK SABBATH - A Look Inside The Vinyl Collection 1970 - 1978 (Video)

The clip below features Warner Music's look inside Black Sabbath's new box set, The Vinyl Collection 1970 - 1978.

The limited edition, 9LP set brings together the band's first eight suit albums, plus a new mono singles collection. Available here, the set was produced in a limited, numbered edition of 3,000 copies.

When Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward formed Black Sabbath in 1969, the quartet conjured a primal sound that was heavier, louder and more menacing than anything that had come before. The band recorded a series of metal masterpieces in the ’70s that became the blueprint for heavy music and influenced generations of headbangers for years to come.

Rhino’s new collection spans the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s first eight years with a nine-LP boxed set that includes 180-gram vinyl pressings of the band’s eight studio albums from the era, along with a new mono singles collection. The set also comes with a 7” single featuring “Evil Woman (Don’t Play Your Games With Me)” and “Wicked World,” a single that wasn’t originally released in North America. Also included in the set are reproductions of the original tour books from this era.

The collection brings together some of the most powerful metal albums ever recorded, including the band’s eponymous debut (1970); the multi-platinum landmark Paranoid (1970); the platinum albums Master Of Reality (1971), Vol. 4 (1972), and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973); the gold-certified Sabotage (1975); plus Technical Ecstasy (1976) and Never Say Die! (1978)

These albums contain a long list of metal classics, like “Black Sabbath,” “War Pigs,” “Iron Man,” “Paranoid,” “Sweet Leaf,” “Children Of The Grave,” “Into The Void,” “Changes,” “Supernaut,” “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath,” “Never Say Die,” and “Dirty Woman.”

The Vinyl Collection 1970-1978 also comes with Monomania, a new compilation of mono versions for several key songs from the Black Sabbath canon, including edited versions of “Iron Man,” “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath” and a previously unreleased edit of “Into The Void.” In addition to mono versions of studio tracks, Monomania also features a radio ad released in 1970 to promote Black Sabbath.