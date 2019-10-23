BLACK SABBATH Classic "The Wizard" Featured On Upcoming Peaky Blinders Soundtrack

"The Wizard", a track from Black Sabbath's self-titled debut album, released in 1970, will be included on the upcoming soundtrack for Peaky Blinders, the British gangster drama starring Cillian Murphy. The soundtrack is due for release on November 15 via Universal on streaming services, double CD, and triple vinyl.

Other artists featured on the soundtrack include Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, The White Stripes, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Queens Of The Stone Age, David Bowie, Foals, Joy Division, and more.

Tracklisting:

CD1

Tommy: ‘It’s Not A Good Idea…’

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - "Red Right Hand"

The White Stripes - "St James Infirmary Blues"

Truce - From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 1 (Score)

Tommy: ‘Right I Have Bought You Hear Today…’

Dan Auerbach - "The Prowl"

Polly: ‘There’s Only One Thing…’

Jack White - "Love Is Blindness"

PJ Harvey - "To Bring You My Love"

Alfie: ‘I’ve Heard Very Bad, Bad, Bad Things…’

Black Rebel Motorcycle - "River Styx"

Post Irish Meeting - From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 2 (Score)

PJ Harvey - "Red Right Hand"

Laura Marling - "What He Wrote"

Arthur: ‘Do You Wanna Tell ‘Em…’

Royal Blood - "Come On Over"

Arctic Monkeys - "Do I Wanna Know?"

Tommy: ‘I Love You…’

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - "Breathless"

Radiohead - "You And Whose Army?"

Polly: ‘A Woman Of Substance…’

PJ Harvey - "This Is Love"

Sons - From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 3 (Score)

Tommy: ‘You Can Change What You Do…’

Queens Of The Stone Age - "Burn The Witch"

The Last Shadow Puppets - "Bad Habits"

David Bowie - "Lazarus"

CD2

Tommy: ‘Sex, Freedom, Whiskey Sours…’

Savages - "Adore"

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - "The Mercy Seat" (Live From KCRW)

Rachel Unthank & The Winterset - "I Wish"

Ballad Of Polly Gray - From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 4 (Score)

Tommy: ‘I’m Not A Traitor To My Class…’

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes - "Devil Inside Me"

Foals - "Snake Oil"

Polly: ‘It’s In Our Gypsy Blood…’

Radiohead - "Pyramid Song"

Laura Marling - "A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall"

Ada: ‘So, Tommy Shelby, MP…’

Black Sabbath - "The Wizard"

Anna Calvi - "Papi Pacify"

Joy Division - "Atmosphere"

Tommy: ‘You Need To Understand…’

Anna Calvi - "You’re Not God"

Arthur: ‘There’s A Bentley Outside…’

Jehnny Beth - "I’m The Man"

Idles - "Never Fight A Man With A Perm"

Tommy: ‘I Will Continue…’

Richard Hawley - "Ballad Of A Thin Man"