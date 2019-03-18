BLACK SABBATH Drum Legend BILL WARD To Play Ultimate Jam Night Tribute To RANDY RHOADS At Whisky A Go Go

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running show in residency at the Whisky A Go Go, today announced the performance of Bill Ward, famed Black Sabbath drummer, as part of a tribute to Randy Rhoads' last concert. The free show will take place Tuesday, March 19 at 9 PM, Pacific Time and will be broadcast live worldwide via RYouLive.

Ward, best known as the original drummer for Black Sabbath will play alongside an all-star lineup that includes bassist James LoMenzo (Megadeth, Black Label Society), guitarist Ira Black (Dark Sky Choir, I Am Morbid, Metal Church), and vocalist Dewey Bragg (Kill Devil Hill, Day Of Errors).

Also included on the bill will be Phil Sandoval (Armored Saint), Steve Smyth (Testament, Nevermore, One Machine), Derek Abrams (Ministry), Ultimate Jam Night founder Chuck Wright (Quiet Riot), Monte Pittman (Prong, Madonna, and solo artist), Matt Starr (Mr. Big, Ace Frehley). They along with many other surprise guests will page homage to Randy Rhoads and his final set list. The program is hosted by The Sweet’s Paulie Z.

Admission is free for Adults 21+, and a live broadcast of the event can be seen on RYouLive. Access is available via free download at iTunes, Google Play, or by visiting RYouLive.com.

Founded in 2015 by Quiet Riot’s Chuck Wright, Ultimate Jam Night is a unique live unrehearsed program. Integrating a rotating cast of some of music’s greatest names, it’s presented free-of-charge for the community. For more information, please visit Facebook.com/UltimateJamNight, or ultimatejamnight.com.