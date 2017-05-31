BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD Discusses Dangers Of Performing On LSD And Cocaine - “I Recognize How Foolish That Was”; Video

A new documentary, The Doom Doc, will have it’s world premier on Sunday, July 9th in Sheffield, England at The Showroom. The clip below features outtakes from the film, in which Black Sabbath founding member and former drummer Bill Ward reflects on the glory days of Sabbath and the dangers of drumming on LSD:

Made on a crowd-funded, shoestring budget, The Doom Doc offers a visceral, immersive look into a hazy black hole that lies at one extreme of the musical spectrum. Doom is a style of heavy metal that's all about crushing riffs played at sluggish tempos through huge amps, and the foundations of the genre were laid on Black Sabbath's debut album in 1970.

Doom's experienced a resurgence in popularity of late, and in this documentary, local filmmaker, Connor Matheson follows the story of Holy Spider Promotions. They're a DIY collective who put on doom gigs in Sheffield but they're constantly up against it, vying for space and attention on behalf of an extreme and polarising form of music. Through the lens of doom the film explores issues such as drug use, mental health and gentrification, and Connor speaks with luminaries from the scene, including Bill Ward and members of Conan, Crowbar and Primitive Man.

Final trailer: