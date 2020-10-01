BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD Pays Tribute To Victims Of 2017 Las Vegas Shooting - "We, Friends Of Las Vegas, Want To Pay Our Respects"; Video

On October 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old man from Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire upon the crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada. Legendary Black Sabbath drummer, Bill Ward, has released the video below, paying tribute to victims of the tragedy.

Ward recently released a new version of his 1990 song, "Bombers (Can Open Bomb Bays)", now titled "Bombers (The Remake).

In a message, Bill states: Hi everyone, my name is Bill Ward, introducing a remake of a song originally released January 10, 1990, called 'Bombers (Can Open Bomb Bays)'. This song today is called 'Bombers' (The Remake). My sincere thanks go to all the musicians appearing on this track."

Hear Bill's full message below, and find a lyric video and audio stream for "Bombers (The Remake).





