BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD's DAY OF ERRORS Reissue "Ghost Train"

Day Of Errors, the trio comprised of original Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward, guitarist Joe Amodea, and Kill Devil Hill vocalist Jason "Dewey" Bragg, have reissued their song "Ghost Train" for Halloween 2020.

"Ghost Train" was initially released a year ago, just in time for Halloween 2019.

In the video below, legendary Black Sabbath drummer, Bill Ward, recites another new Halloween poem, entitled "Stepping From Broomsticks":























Watch Bill Ward recite his first Halloween poem, "It's Nearly Time", below: