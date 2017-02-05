BLACK SABBATH - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Final Show Posted

Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler, along with touring drummer Tommy Clufetos, wrapped up their nearly 50-year career with the final show of The End tour on Saturday, February 4th, in their hometown of Birmingham, England at the Genting Arena.

The band ran through a string of their classics before calling an end to The End with one of their most-loved classics, “Paranoid”. Complete details of the show are forthcoming, as well as loads of video footage, but in the meantime, check out fan-filmed video of the entire show. Watch for better quality footage than what is currently available below in the coming days.

Black Sabbath performed the following classics for one last time:

“Black Sabbath”

“Fairies Wear Boots”

“Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes”

“After Forever”

“Into The Void”

“Snowblind”

“War Pigs”

“N.I.B.”

“Hand Of Doom”

“Supernaut” / “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / “Megalomania”

“Rat Salad”

“Iron Man”

“Dirty Women”

“Children of the Grave”

Encore:

“Paranoid”